Dole Is Recalling Various Salad Products Across 23 States

Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads due to possible Listeria monocytogenes health concerns according to the FDA.

The voluntary, precautionary recall is for products processed at Dole's Bessemer City, North Carolina, and Yuma, Arizona, facilities. Both facilities are also temporarily halting operations to conduct extensive cleaning and sanitation protocols. Products subject to the voluntary recall will have a "Best if Used By" date of between November 30, 2021, and January 8, 2022. Packaged salads will also have a product lot code beginning with either the letter "N" or "Y" in the upper right-hand corner of the package.

Dole salad items are being recalled in a total of 23 states. Items from the Bessemer City facility were distributed in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Items from the Yuma location were distributed in Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The recall includes Dole products ranging from salad kits to shredded carrots and coleslaw. Here are some of the products that have been recalled along with their UPC code. You can see the full list here.

Dole 10.2oz Chopped Bacon Caesar- 071430000892

Dole 10.8oz Chop Caesar Kit- 071430000847

Dole 12oz Garden Salad- 071430011355

Dole 2lb Chopped Romaine- 071430009512

Dole 5.5oz Baby Spinach- 071430009642

Dole 5oz 50/50 Spinach & Spring Mix Blend- 071430010976

Dole 5oz Spring Mix- 071430009437

Dole 13oz Southwest Kit- 071430017012

Dole 11.3oz Chop Avocado Ranch Kit- 071430000915

Dole 8oz Shredded Lettuce- 071430010655

Many of these products can be found at retailers nationwide such as Kroger and Lidl. Dole has advised retailers to check store shelves and warehouse inventories to confirm that no recalled products are available for purchase by consumers. The fruit and veggie distributor has also advised consumers who still have any of these products in their refrigerators not to consume products and to discard them immediately. Consumers and retailers can contact Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 3 pm PST with any questions or concerns.

Per the FDA, symptoms of a listeriosis infection "include a fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea," while a more severe form "may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. For the very young, the elderly and the immune-compromised, listeriosis can result in death."