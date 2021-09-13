Dole Is Recalling Parsley in 5 States

Dole has launched what it is calling a "precautionary limited recall" on parsley in five states after a sample collected by the Michigan Department of Agriculture was found to be contaminated.

The company is recalling cases of its curly leaf parsley. The notice was shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), and says that a " random, routine regulatory sample collected in Michigan tested positive for non-O157 STEC (Shigatoxin-producing E. coli)."

The recall is on any packages with a harvest date of August 18, 2021, or August 19, 2021. Those products were distributed in Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and Missouri, per the notice. If you purchased the parsley, you'll find a PLU number on the twist-tie of 4899 with a UPC of "0 3383 80330 0."

No illnesses connected to the parsley had been reported at the time of the recall on September 10. However, shiga-toxin-producing e. coli can cause illness in anyone who eats it, including stomach cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea. At this time, no other Dole products are part of the recall. If you have this parsley at home, you're encouraged to throw it out or return it for a refund. The recall notice at the FDA website has contact information for the company and images of the products.