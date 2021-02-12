Dole Recalls Salad Kits for Containing Undeclared Allergens

If you have a serious allergy, you know the importance of reading food labels to stay safe. Recently, fruit and veggie supplier Dole realized that some of its products got mixed up during production, leading to inaccurate food labels. Now, the company has issued a voluntary recall to prevent people from accidentally consuming ingredients they shouldn't.

Two batches of Dole's Sunflower Crunch Chopped Salad Kit were affected by the mishap, and they may contain undeclared wheat and tree nuts. So far, no allergic reactions have been reported, but that doesn't eliminate the possibility that someone with a gluten or nut allergy has a contaminated bag sitting in their fridge.

Potentially allergenic salad kits have been distributed to at least three states: Ohio, New York, and Wisconsin. If you recently purchased a Sunflower Crunch Chopped Salad Kit, there are a few ways for you to tell if your product's been impacted. If the bag contains any of the following details, you're best off discarding it:

A lot code of W02702A or W02702B

or A UPC code of 0-71430-00034-2

A "best if used by" date of 2-11-21

If you have more questions about the recall, dial the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111. It's open 24 hours a day.

