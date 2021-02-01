Dole Is Recalling Salad Kits in 17 States

Dole has announced a recall on its Endless Summer Salad Kits in 17 states.

The recall was launched due to "possible undeclared allergens" inside the salad bags. The announcement specifies the allergens as fish and egg. The dressing and topping kit inside the bag was intended for "a different Dole product" and was "unintentionally used during a portion of the production." If you've got bagged salad in the fridge, it's just the one version of their many pre-made salads that is part of this recall.

Dole's announcement, shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), says that no illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported. Still, the kits could potentially cause a serious reaction for anyone with an allergy to eggs or fish.

The recall does not impact every bag of Endless Summer sitting on shelves. You're looking for the UPC "0-71430-01073-0," a best-by date of "01-26-21," and lot codes "B00912A" or "B00912B." You'll find the lot code and best by date in the upper right corner of the bag. The UPC code is on the back of the bag in the lower right corner. These specific kits were only distributed in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

You'll find images of the product and contact information on the FDA's recall page. If you're allergic to anything that might be in the bag, be sure to return it to wherever you bought it.