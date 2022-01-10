Dole Salads Sold at Walmart, Kroger & Elsewhere Have Been Recalled Due to Listeria

It was only December 22 when Dole recalled salads processed at facilities in North Carolina and Arizona. The products had the potential to be contaminated with Listeria. An announcement shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on January 7 reveals that two other facilities have shipped out products that may also be contaminated with Listeria.

Dole has recalled Dole-brand and private label salads processed at a facility in Springfield, Ohio and another in Soledad, California. Anything from those facilities that contains iceberg lettuce has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the company says. These products have been distributed in 38 US states and six Canadian provinces.

In this instance, the recall launched because "harvest equipment used in the harvesting of the raw iceberg lettuce" included in these salads "was tested by Dole and found to contain Listeria monocytogenes," the company said in its recall notice.

The FDA recall page has the full list of 72 recalled products. Each item from the Springfield facility has a product lot code that starts with the letter "W" and a "Best if Used By" date from December 22, 2021, through January 9, 2022. The products from Soledad have a lot code that starts with "B" and best-by dates ranging from December 23, 2021, through January 8, 2022.

These products were sent to stores like Walmart, Kroger, and HEB in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. In Canada, distribution took place in Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan.

Getting sick from Listeria is unpleasant under the best conditions. Don't risk it with these products. You'll want to return them for a refund or throw out the products if you still have them around.