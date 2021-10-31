Dole & Kroger Brand Salads Have Been Recalled Over Listeria

Dole has announced a recall of bagged garden salads because of the potential for Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The company initiated the recall of pre-made salads after a single sample returned a positive test of Listera when tested by the Department of Agriculture in Georgia. Dole salads come under the Dole brand but are also found under brand names from Kroger, the Marketside label sold at Walmart locations, and Salad Classics.

At the time of the recall on October 29, Dole said that no illnesses had been reported in connection with its salads. The recall only impacts the below-listed garden salad products. All of them have a best-by date of October 25, 2021. More details, including images of the products, UPC numbers, and lot codes are available on the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) recall page. Here are the recalled products:

24-ounce Dole Garden Salad

24-ounce Marketside Classic Salad

12-ounce Kroger Brand Garden Salad

12-ounce Salad Classics Garden Salad

You'll find lot codes and best-by dates on the upper right-hand corner of each bag. These products were only distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. The bags are past their best-by dates, so they shouldn't be in stores any longer, but if you have them at home, you should throw them out.