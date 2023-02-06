You Can Get This Lifetime Flight Deals Subscription for 50% Off Right Now

The Dollar Flight Club lifetime subscription is half off.

By Opheli Garcia Lawler

Published on 2/6/2023 at 3:09 PM

Atanas Malamov/Unsplash

The hardest thing about traveling, for me, is finding a flight that fits in my budget. Fortunately, there are resources available that help me avoid draining my bank account any time I get the sensation to flee my life and wake up somewhere new. For today only, you can get a lifetime subscription to Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ for half off its usual price. Mashable is offering the subscription for $49.99 until 11:59 PT on February 6.

With the Premium Plus+ subscription, you'll get access to all of Dollar Flight Club's deals in business, premium economy, and economy class. Typically, the subscription costs $99. In addition to flash flight sales, you'll also get access to the site's partners like Babbel and Acanela Expeditions.

Here are just a few of the deals available on the site right now:

  • Roundtrip flights to Greece for $320
  • Roundtrip flights to Costa Rica for $210
  • Roundtrip flights to Palm Springs for $175


Dollar Flight Club has deals where you can save up to $2,000 per trip, and sometimes list flight prices that are 90% off. This is the perfect investment for constant travelers and those who like to take spontaneous trips. Head to Shop.Mashable.com to check out all the details.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.