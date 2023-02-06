You Can Get This Lifetime Flight Deals Subscription for 50% Off Right Now

The hardest thing about traveling, for me, is finding a flight that fits in my budget. Fortunately, there are resources available that help me avoid draining my bank account any time I get the sensation to flee my life and wake up somewhere new. For today only, you can get a lifetime subscription to Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ for half off its usual price. Mashable is offering the subscription for $49.99 until 11:59 PT on February 6.

With the Premium Plus+ subscription, you'll get access to all of Dollar Flight Club's deals in business, premium economy, and economy class. Typically, the subscription costs $99. In addition to flash flight sales, you'll also get access to the site's partners like Babbel and Acanela Expeditions.

Here are just a few of the deals available on the site right now:

Roundtrip flights to Greece for $320

Roundtrip flights to Costa Rica for $210

Roundtrip flights to Palm Springs for $175



Dollar Flight Club has deals where you can save up to $2,000 per trip, and sometimes list flight prices that are 90% off. This is the perfect investment for constant travelers and those who like to take spontaneous trips. Head to Shop.Mashable.com to check out all the details.