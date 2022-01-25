Dolly Parton and Duncan Hines Are Dropping Southern-Inspired Cake Mixes

Dolly Parton is a national treasure. After celebrating her 76th birthday earlier this month, it is more apparent than ever that she is one of the great American heroes of the modern age. Not only is she a singer and songwriter responsible for some of the most iconic songs of all time ("Jolene," "I Will Always Love You," "9 to 5"), but she's also (partially) responsible for the development of one of the COVID-19 vaccines available to us today. She's a delight all around. And now, she wants to share some of her sweetness with us.

The superstar is partnering with Duncan Hines to launch Southern-inspired cake mixes and frostings, along with special recipes to try. It's the closest most of us will ever get to baking with Dolly. There will be a Southern-Style Coconut-Flavored Cake Mix, a Southern-Style Banana-Flavored Cake Mix, Creamy Buttercream Frosting, and Chocolate Buttercream Frosting.