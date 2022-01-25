Dolly Parton and Duncan Hines Are Dropping Southern-Inspired Cake Mixes
A limited number of Dolly Parton baking kits will also be available.
Dolly Parton is a national treasure. After celebrating her 76th birthday earlier this month, it is more apparent than ever that she is one of the great American heroes of the modern age. Not only is she a singer and songwriter responsible for some of the most iconic songs of all time ("Jolene," "I Will Always Love You," "9 to 5"), but she's also (partially) responsible for the development of one of the COVID-19 vaccines available to us today. She's a delight all around. And now, she wants to share some of her sweetness with us.
The superstar is partnering with Duncan Hines to launch Southern-inspired cake mixes and frostings, along with special recipes to try. It's the closest most of us will ever get to baking with Dolly. There will be a Southern-Style Coconut-Flavored Cake Mix, a Southern-Style Banana-Flavored Cake Mix, Creamy Buttercream Frosting, and Chocolate Buttercream Frosting.
"I have always loved to cook, and, growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic Mom-and-Pop kind of cooking," said Dolly Parton about the launch. “I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others.”
Starting January 26, a limited number of Dolly Parton baking kits will be available on the Duncan Hines website for $40. The kits will include both cake mixes and frostings, as well as a letter from Dolly Parton, a tea towel, and a spatula. In March, you will be able to purchase the items from grocery stores individually. The cake mixes will retail for $2.19 and the frostings will retail for $2.09.
A Duncan Hines representative told Thrillist that this is just the beginning of its partnership with Dolly Parton, so keep your eye out for more of her creations.
