Dolly Parton Just Launched 'Doggy Parton,' a Line of Dog Apparel & Toys

If you've ever dreamed of dressing your dog up in the finest Dolly Parton drag money can buy, now's your chance. The legendary country singer announced the launch of a chic new line of dog accessories on Wednesday, aptly named Doggy Parton. Because duh.

The new line of dog-related apparel is the latest in a long line of business ventures for the Grammy Award-winning artist. Over the past several decades Parton has managed to successfully open a theme park, create her own ice cream flavor and launch a baking collection. She's also led several charitable initiatives through her non-profit, The Dolly Foundation.

Dolly's latest project just serves as evidence that her love knows no bounds. That love is what inspired her to launch the fresh fashion line for our four-legged friends.

"Puppy Love was my very first record and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever," Parton said in a statement.