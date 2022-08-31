Dolly Parton Just Launched 'Doggy Parton,' a Line of Dog Apparel & Toys
Don't worry, wigs are included.
If you've ever dreamed of dressing your dog up in the finest Dolly Parton drag money can buy, now's your chance. The legendary country singer announced the launch of a chic new line of dog accessories on Wednesday, aptly named Doggy Parton. Because duh.
The new line of dog-related apparel is the latest in a long line of business ventures for the Grammy Award-winning artist. Over the past several decades Parton has managed to successfully open a theme park, create her own ice cream flavor and launch a baking collection. She's also led several charitable initiatives through her non-profit, The Dolly Foundation.
Dolly's latest project just serves as evidence that her love knows no bounds. That love is what inspired her to launch the fresh fashion line for our four-legged friends.
"Puppy Love was my very first record and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever," Parton said in a statement.
Dolly's Doggy Parton line includes a bevy of bandanas, retro concert tees, pearl necklaces, pink dresses and of course, all the red gingham apparel in the world.
While you're busy getting your dog ready to become America's next drag superstar, why not go the extra mile and grab a wig? Doggy Parton has you covered in that department as well.
To complete your dog's ensemble, the line also includes a selection of microphone and high heel chew toys. So there you have it. All you have left to do is book singing lessons so your little one can take to the stage and howl along to "I Will Always Love You."