Dolly Parton Is Expanding Her Line of Duncan Hines Baking Mixes

Following the initial launch in January 2022 , Parton is adding four new favorites to the lineup: a Buttermilk Biscuit Mix, Sweet Cornbread & Muffin Mix, two brownie mixes (the Fabulously Fudgy Brownie Mix and Caramel Turtle Brownie Mix), as well as a "What Would Dolly Do" tea towel and spatula combo. You can also get your hands on collectible recipe cards from Dolly's own favorites.

"I knew Duncan Hines and I were bringing something special to the baking aisle when we launched our partnership last year, and I've been thrilled by the response," Dolly Parton said in a news release. "I'm really excited to launch more baking mixes steeped in my Southern roots, like Cornbread and Biscuits. I think folks are really going to like them and hope they'll bake up some special memories with family and friends."

The baking mixes will hit grocery stores and retailers nationwide beginning early this year with a suggested price of $3.49 for the brownies and $3.29 for biscuits and cornbread.

"With Dolly's partnership and incredible star power behind us, Duncan Hines and IMG launched one of the most successful new innovations in baking in 2022," Vice President of Sweet Treats at Conagra Brands Audrey Ingersoll said in the release. "We could not be more excited to continue to evolve this important partnership with the launch of four more baking mixes."