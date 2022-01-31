Dolly Parton Loves Taco Bell & She Wants This Iconic Menu Item Back

Dolly Parton is a woman with high-class taste, obviously. But part of what makes us love her so much is that under that mile-high hair and those sequined cowboy boots, she has never lost her down to Earth heart. And nothing indicates that more than her continued love for fast food which she still gets with her husband, Carl Dean.

"Oh, I love to get a good burger out on the highway and french fries like everybody else," Dolly Parton told Insider. "And we go get hot doughnuts now and then."

Like any true fast food lover, Dolly Parton loves Taco Bell. Her go-to order sounds like a wise choice too. "I like soft-shell tacos," Parton said. "I like the others, but they fall apart so bad, especially if you're riding around. So I always get a Taco Supreme, with the sour cream and all that, in the soft-shell. I love that," added Parton. She reportedly adds some rice and beans and loves the mild sauce to finish her meal off.

At Thrillist, our comprehensive ranking of Taco Bell's menu lines up pretty well with Parton's choice. And as an actual Taco Bell connoisseur, Dolly Parton has joined the legion of fans asking for the return of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza, which was taken off the menu in November 2020.

When asked if Taco Bell should bring back the menu item, she responded: "I think they should!"

If Taco Bell doesn't already have plans on the books to bring back the pizza, maybe Parton's input will be the final push to get the wheels turning.