Dolly Parton Has a Line of Holiday Goodies at Williams Sonoma

Dolly Parton is a busy woman. When she isn't funding vaccine research or releasing Christmas musicals on Netflix, she is occupied, shouldering the burden of being one of the greatest musicians alive. But somewhere between all of her various engagements, she managed to team up with Williams Sonoma to release a very sweet holiday line steeped in her own family's Christmas traditions.

"My mama always made us feel loved by making us treats in our little mountain cabin around the holidays," Dolly Parton said in a press release. "Now I get to invite all my nieces and nephews and their kids for what we like to call 'cookie night.' It's the perfect way to spend time with the special people on your Christmas list."

The Dolly Parton for Williams Sonoma collection will feature everything from cookie mix to aprons and is perfect for Christmas fans and Dolly Parton Fanatics.

Here's the lineup:

Holly Dolly Sugar Cookie Mix: a cookie mix inspired by Parton's favorite recipe

a cookie mix inspired by Parton's favorite recipe Holly Dolly Cookie Baking Kit: a 26-piece set that includes eight cookie cutters in the shapes of musical notes, guitars, and wreaths, 12 icing bags, four decorating tips, a plastic coupler, and a storage box

a 26-piece set that includes eight cookie cutters in the shapes of musical notes, guitars, and wreaths, 12 icing bags, four decorating tips, a plastic coupler, and a storage box Dolly Parton Guitar Cookie: two cookies individually wrapped, iced, and in the shape of Parton's white guitar

two cookies individually wrapped, iced, and in the shape of Parton's white guitar Dolly Parton Log Cabin: an edible but too gorgeous to eat gingerbread log cabin handcrafted by a bakery to perfectly replicate the little log cabin Parton grew up in

an edible but too gorgeous to eat gingerbread log cabin handcrafted by a bakery to perfectly replicate the little log cabin Parton grew up in Dolly Parton Apron: aprons available in adult and kid sizes for matching with family while baking in the kitchen

aprons available in adult and kid sizes for matching with family while baking in the kitchen Dolly Parton Potholder and Oven Mitt Set: a mitt and potholder for keeping your hands safe while baking

You can shop the full collection on the Williams Sonoma website and get your holly Dolly Christmas on.