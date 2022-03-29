Dollywood's Drop Tower Ride Closed Over Manufacturer Safety Concerns

Tennessee theme park Dollywood is temporarily closing its drop tower ride, Drop Line. The decision came after a 14-year-old named Tyre Sampson in Orlando died on a ride built by the same manufacturer. Sampson died after falling from the Free Fall ride at Orlando's ICON Park on March 24.

The Free Fall ride is a 430 foot drop, while Drop Line is 230 feet tall, according to the New York Post. Dollywood closed the Drop Line on March 25, the evening after the incident at ICON Park.

"Although Dollywood does not have the specific ride involved in this tragic incident, the safety of our guests is our top priority," said Dollywood Parks & Resorts Public Relations Director Wes Ramey in a statement to the press. "Out of an abundance of caution, and until further details about the accident at ICON Park are known, we have temporarily closed Drop Line, our drop tower ride that was developed by the same manufacturer."

The cause of the incident at ICON Park in Orlando is still being investigated by authorities. “It appears to be a terrible tragedy," Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a statement to CNN.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginably difficult time," continued Ramey in the public statement.