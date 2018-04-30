This Dolphin Absolutely Crushed a Paddleboarder in Ridiculous Video

Anytime you're out enjoying nature, there's a chance you'll have a run-in with an animal native to that habitat. That interaction can go many ways. Maybe you just make eye contact and feel like the world is a magical place. Maybe that animal attacks you because you're in their territory. Maybe the animal, like the dolphin above, will ask you to stop being a tourist and get the hell out of the way.
A stand-up paddleboarder in Gracetown, Australia had a run-in with a dolphin first shared online through the Instagram account @lubricatedsurf. The 54-year-old man named Andrew Hill was paddleboarding as a pod of dolphins rode a wave toward him. One dolphin leaped into the air and crushed him. The person taking the video audibly gasped when it happened. That's the proper response to seeing someone get plowed like last night's snowfall.
It was a rough interaction for the paddleboarder who told 7News Sydney he believes the dolphins were herding fish. "One of them, for some reason, decided to jump out of the water and took me out quite well," Hill said. "Hats off to him. He connected with me really well."
Fortunately, the paddleboarder and the dolphin came out of the interaction without any serious injuries.
