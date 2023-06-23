This Is What Happens When You Show Up for a Flight with No ID

Now, this wasn't intentional—Connor detailed that he was a careful and meticulous packer. Just not meticulous enough to make sure he had his wallet before heading to his flight. Connor owns this though, repeatedly contemplating how he could be "so dumb" and his eyes bulge throughout the ordeal.

Julius Caesar famously said: "It's only hubris if I fail." In Caesar's case, it was definitely hubris. In the case of Connor, a TikToker who forgot his ID for a flight and still went through security anyways, it surprisingly wasn't hubris based on Caesar's standard. Over the course of three TikToks, Connor recently detailed what happened when he arrived at the airport for his flight without his ID and wallet.

Connor's following few hours pull back the curtain on one of the biggest travel anxieties. When he approached the gate, he was told to stand aside, where he waited for 45 minutes. Then, a TSA agent came over and did some rigorous questioning on his own identity with the assistance of a government hotline. Connor passed the quiz, though he definitely failed the question that asked him what year his father was born.

He was also subjected to a full body search, and all of his items were thoroughly inspected and drug tested. He did finally make it through the ordeal, and sprinted to make his flight. According to Thrillist editor Kelsey Allen, this is similar to her experience when she was traveling for college tours as a teenager.

"I was visiting colleges with my mom and I turned 18 over the trip and I had zero form of identification besides a measly high school ID," Allen recalled. "We entered the security line and they asked my age and when they heard I was 18 they were like 'Where is your ID?' They pulled me to the side in front of everyone and a bunch of security people came to essentially monitor me as if I were a terrorist, they made me fill out this pointless piece of paper that said who I was, what my address was, etc., and then they patted me down everywhere to make sure I wasn’t smuggling anything."

Even as a fresh 18-year-old, Allen was subjected to a similarly vigorous search. "They told me they had to inspect every single item I had with me, so they emptied out all of my bags very hastily and aggressively and proceeded to slowly (like snail pace) stare at every single thing, they even ran one of those scanners over my books and also they took away my candle to a back room to further inspect it."

Allen also managed to make their flight with their mom, but it was a very close call. If you ever find yourself in similar circumstances for a domestic flight, be prepared to be held for questioning for a really long time. This could potentially cause you to miss your flight anyways, though the TSA has guidance on what to do if you are in a position where you need to fly and don’t have identification with you.

"In the event you arrive at the airport without proper ID, because it is lost or at home, you may still be allowed to fly. By providing additional information, TSA has other ways to confirm your identity, like using publicly available databases, so you can reach your flight," the TSA website states. "If your identity cannot be verified, you will not be allowed to enter the screening checkpoint."

My advice? Try to avoid getting in this situation, and make sure you know what years your parents were born if you can.