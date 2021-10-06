Domino's Debuts Oven-Baked Dips Made with Tons of Cheese

Domino's is a faithful port in any storm. You know what you're going to get, no matter where in the world you order. Domino's pizza is like the math of food, universally understood. And now, the brand is adding a new side item to the equation.

The company is now offering Oven-Baked Dips, made to be paired with Domino's Bread Twists. You can get a combo of both for $7.99 this week as part of a carryout special at participating Domino's locations nationwide. You can choose from three different dips, which come in sweet and savory varieties.

Cheesy Marinara Dip has layers of marinara sauce baked with a creamy blend of melted cheeses. The Five Cheese Dip is made with a mixture of cheddar, Asiago, Parmesan, American, and pizza cheeses that are baked. Both dips come with a choice of Parmesan or Garlic Bread Twists. Finally, the Baked Apple Dip is a sweet mixture of oven-baked apples flavored with cinnamon, and this dip is served with Cinnamon Bread Twists.

I can't imagine a better accompaniment to a Domino's cheese pizza than a Cheesy Marinara Dip and some Parmesan Twists. Find a location near you at dominos.com.