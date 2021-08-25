Domino's Attempted the Watermelon Pizza TikTok Trend

Every day, getting engagement and views on TikTok gets a little bit harder. How can one compete against the increasingly chaotic, flashy, and sometimes outrageous content that is being uploaded daily? Well, Domino’s Australia has found a way.

In a video posted to the Domino’s Australia TikTok account, one pizza chef does the unthinkable. They layer their special pizza sauce, cheese, and slices of pepperoni on a circular slice of watermelon before popping it in the oven. The account captioned the video “Y’all keep asking us for a low carb option.” Seriously, whoever is asking for low-carb pizza, please stop.