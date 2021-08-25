Domino's Attempted the Watermelon Pizza TikTok Trend
This viral "pizza" trend doesn't seem too appetizing.
Every day, getting engagement and views on TikTok gets a little bit harder. How can one compete against the increasingly chaotic, flashy, and sometimes outrageous content that is being uploaded daily? Well, Domino’s Australia has found a way.
In a video posted to the Domino’s Australia TikTok account, one pizza chef does the unthinkable. They layer their special pizza sauce, cheese, and slices of pepperoni on a circular slice of watermelon before popping it in the oven. The account captioned the video “Y’all keep asking us for a low carb option.” Seriously, whoever is asking for low-carb pizza, please stop.
But it’s clearly just for jokes, and Domino’s Australia made sure to credit the original creator, @elburritomonster, who is responsible for what is surely a textural monstrosity. Domino’s even went so far as to have some unlucky employee take a big bite out of a watermelon pizza slice.
Ingenuity and innovation are essential culinary components, but I think I’ll sit out on this experiment.