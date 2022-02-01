Domino's Will Give You $3 to Pick Up Your Own Pizza

From now until May 22, Domino's is tipping customers when they opt to pick up their order instead of having it delivered.

As the result of staffing shortages, the new Domino's Carryout Tips promotion sees the pizza company try to work around a delivery driver shortage by offering customers a $3 off coupon when they pick up their order instead of getting it delivered.

You can use the deal on purchases of $5 or more once a week. So if you use this promotion when purchasing, say Domino's 12-piece Bites Specialty Chicken, which typically cost around $7, you'd be getting them for around $4 instead. Customers can also use the coupon with other offers to maximize savings. For example, if you pair the coupon with Domino's current $5.99 Mix and Match deal, which allows Domino's lovers to get two items or more for only $5.99 each for a limited time, your bill will be even cheaper.