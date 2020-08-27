We Tried Domino's New Chicken Taco and Cheeseburger Pizzas. Here's Our Verdict.

When Domino's announced its new specialty pizzas earlier this week, their arrival on the menu was likely welcome news to anyone feeling a bit of pepperoni fatigue after many pizza orders throughout quarantine. The two new options -- Chicken Taco and Cheeseburger -- are decidedly different. But which one is better? We tasted both to find out.

To recap: The pizzas officially joined Domino's permanent menu on Monday. As the chain explained at the time, the flavors were inspired by foods that typically don't hold up well in transit when you order them for delivery -- the not-so-subtle point being they deliver better as pizzas. Unlike the chain's simpler options, these pizzas will set you back $11.99 each.

The Chicken Taco pizza

The first thing you'll taste when biting into a slice of Chicken Taco pizza is the taco seasoning Domino's used as a baseline flavor in place of its typical tomato pizza sauce. Without being overpowering, the seasoning instantly reminds your brain that this is no ordinary pizza and signals that you should be detecting flavors you'd associate with tacos. It's a great touch.

The pizza also sports grilled chicken, onions, green peppers, diced tomatoes, and three cheeses -- American, cheddar, and provolone. I found the onions and green peppers to be overpowering, and in different ways. In the case of the green peppers, their somewhat bitter flavor stood out as too powerful. As for the onions, their mushy texture detracted from every slice's generally delightful mouthfeel. The delicious blend of the three cheeses and the refreshing acidity of the tomatoes made up for these imperfections, but the chicken is what saved the day. It's tender, flavorful, and you get a decent amount of it. All it's missing is a cape.

Get a bite full of the taco seasoning, tomatoes, cheese, and chicken, and this pizza will remind you of a taco.

There's just one thing missing: spice. Domino's taco seasoning is sadly devoid of heat. And while the decision to include green peppers as a topping over, you know, some sort of spicy pepper is understandable (Domino's wants to please everyone), I couldn't help but feel disappointed. If you plan to order this pizza, I recommend subtracting green peppers and adding jalapeño peppers as a customization. Or you can do what I did and dress up your slices with some Cholula Hot Sauce.

So, does the Chicken Taco Pizza taste like chicken tacos? Not really. Will it satisfy your taco cravings and simultaneously save you from the disappointment that comes with receiving soggy tacos via delivery? If you use your imagination. Is it a tasty pizza? Definitely.