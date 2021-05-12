This New Domino's Deal Gets You 49% Off Pizzas Through May 23
If you needed another excuse to order pizza tonight, here you go.
We don't need much of an incentive to call an audible on dinner plans and just opt for pizza instead. We've had ourselves a year and deserve a cheesy, pepperoni-topped pie whenever we damn well please. And now, through May 23, you can get just that for 49% cheaper, thanks to our pals at Domino's.
The chain that's already known for its $5.99 deals is serving up a new discount on its already affordable options. From now through May 23, 2021, you can get 49% off the menu price of any pizza, when you order online for car-side pickup. The only stipulation, beyond it being for that parking lot delivery drop-off, is that it's only valid between 4-9pm every day.
By the way, Domino's is testing an all-new autonomous delivery. The future is now.
In partnership with robotics company Nuro, the pizza maker is using self-driving robots in some parts of the country.
"There is still so much for our brand to learn about the autonomous delivery space. This program will allow us to better understand how customers respond to the deliveries, how they interact with the robot and how it affects store operations," senior vice president and chief innovations officer for Domino's Dennis Maloney said in a press release. "The growing demand for great-tasting pizza creates the need for more deliveries, and we look forward to seeing how autonomous delivery can work along with Domino’s existing delivery experts to better support the customers’ needs."
Want more free food?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.