This New Domino's Deal Gets You 49% Off Pizzas Through May 23

We don't need much of an incentive to call an audible on dinner plans and just opt for pizza instead. We've had ourselves a year and deserve a cheesy, pepperoni-topped pie whenever we damn well please. And now, through May 23, you can get just that for 49% cheaper, thanks to our pals at Domino's.

The chain that's already known for its $5.99 deals is serving up a new discount on its already affordable options. From now through May 23, 2021, you can get 49% off the menu price of any pizza, when you order online for car-side pickup. The only stipulation, beyond it being for that parking lot delivery drop-off, is that it's only valid between 4-9pm every day.