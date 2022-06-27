Here's How to Get 20% Off Your Next Domino's Pizza Order

In honor of the Stranger Things Season Four, Part 2 premiere on July 1, Domino's is offering Stranger Things fans a 20% off coupon for their next order. To get the deal, you'll need to try Domino's new "mind ordering app."

The new immersive in-app experience will have you become a "test subject" in the Hawkins National Lab in Hawkins, Indiana. You'll be transported to 1986, where you can either test out the experience "just for fun" or place an actual order within the app. You'll be able to explore the Hawkins lab and use your telekinetic powers to gain control of objects. If you choose to test out the app just for fun, you'll receive a coupon for 20% off your next order at Dominos.com.