Here's How to Get 20% Off Your Next Domino's Pizza Order
The deal comes just in time for the final 'Stranger Things' premiere on Netflix.
In honor of the Stranger Things Season Four, Part 2 premiere on July 1, Domino's is offering Stranger Things fans a 20% off coupon for their next order. To get the deal, you'll need to try Domino's new "mind ordering app."
The new immersive in-app experience will have you become a "test subject" in the Hawkins National Lab in Hawkins, Indiana. You'll be transported to 1986, where you can either test out the experience "just for fun" or place an actual order within the app. You'll be able to explore the Hawkins lab and use your telekinetic powers to gain control of objects. If you choose to test out the app just for fun, you'll receive a coupon for 20% off your next order at Dominos.com.
"Pizza is the perfect complement to binge watching your favorite show, and we're encouraging fans to try Domino's mind ordering app for fun, as they can receive a 20% off coupon to use on their next online menu-priced order," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president of brand and product innovation, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "After all, who doesn't love watching a great show while enjoying some delicious pizza?"
To download the Domino's mind ordering app, head to DominosMindOrdering.com where you can find links to download either in the Apple Store or on Google Play. Once you've got the app, simply complete the "Just for Fun" version of the experience. Once you've finished, a screen will pop up, taking you to the Domino's website, where 20% off will automatically be applied to your cart.
Want more food deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.