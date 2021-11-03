Get 49% Off Your Next Domino's Order

On busy nights it used to be that there was nothing better than ordering a hot and fresh pizza. It meant no cooking and no clean-up. Now, there is something better. It's that same mess-free pizza but for 49% off.

The deal is good at Domino's for any pizzas ordered between now and November 14 between 4 and 9 pm local time as long as it is for carside delivery. That means you can get a large cheese pizza for $6.62 or a large three-topping pizza for $9.98. That's a great deal that can feed a whole family.

To get the deal, make sure you place your order as carryout on Domino's website. Then you'll be able to apply the promotion and choose "Carside Delivery" to pick up your order. And even though it isn't as quick of an option, Domino's still has a 2-minute carryout delivery guarantee, so it will still be much faster than prepping a whole meal on your own.