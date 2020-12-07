Domino's Will Give You a Free EPIX Movie Subscription With Your Pizza Order

Relaxation can be hard to come by, especially when you’re working from home. You close your computer at the end of the day, sit down to chill and suddenly a thousand things you should have done are racing through your mind. Finding motivation to cook, on top of all that, is… challenging.

Pizza, though. That never gets old. And now, Domino’s is serving up something special along with its pizza to help you relax even more: a side of movie night. As 2020 comes to a close, the ubiquitous pizza chain is celebrating by giving customers 30 days free access to EPIX NOW streaming when they order a pizza online.

“Pizza and movies go hand-in-hand,” Art D’Elia, Domino’s executive vice president-chief marketing officer said in a press release. “Whether you’re looking for a fun way to entertain your family at home or you want a date night in, Domino’s has got you covered. The best part is, no credit card is needed and you won’t be charged after the month is up. All you need to provide is an email address and you’re good to go!”

Now, more than ever, we’re all strapped for ways to entertain ourselves. We’ve watched just about every show and seen every viral TikTok out there. Now it’s time to snuggle up with pizza and movies. According to Statista, 42% of Americans are already watching more TV and movies on streaming services during the coronavirus pandemic, per the press release.

All you have to do to cash in on your free EPIX NOW trial is click through the link on the Domino’s order confirmation page, Domino’s Tracker page, or in your order confirmation email. If you like it, you can re-up your subscription for $5.99 per month. If you don’t, you can just walk away—no money lost.