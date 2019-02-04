Domino's Will Give You Free Pizza for Ordering From Its Competitors

Let's not kid ourselves here. You're going to eat pizza, and you're going to eat a lot of it. Whatever your reasons, we just suggest that you do it responsibly, by which we mean: Get the absolute most pizza possible for your money. And the best way to do that is by getting Domino's to give you free pizza for eating its competitors' pizza.
Domino's loyalty program has added a scan-a-pizza function that, strangely, doesn't differentiate between pizzas. That means the pizza can come from anywhere at all -- even your own two hands -- and you'll get points toward free pizza, as long as the AI recognizes it. This is a temporary extension of Domino's Piece of the Pie Rewards, which lets you redeem points for pizza.
To take advantage of the deal, just download the app, sign up for Piece of the Pie Rewards, and scan away. Each scan will earn you 10 points, and 60 points will get you a free medium two-topping pizza. Note, however, that there's a limit of 10 points, aka one pizza scan, per week, and you'll only be able to accumulate 60 points, aka 6 scans, during the course of the promotion. In other words, you can use it to get one pizza before it ends on April 28, 2019.
So, basically, just eat pizza like you normally do and you'll get a free medium pizza from Domino's.
