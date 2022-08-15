Domino's Is Offering a Major 50% Off Deal This Week

If you're looking to save some money on your latest Domino's order, this week may be your chance.

The pizza chain is offering 50% off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online from August 15 to 21. That means any menu-priced pizzas ordered via the Domino's website, mobile apps for iPhone, iPad, or Android, or the company's AnyWare ordering platforms on Google Home, Alexa, Slack, and Facebook Messenger are half-off their regular price.

According to a company press release, the deal applies to any size or crust style of pizza. It even includes pies from Domino's Specialty Pizzas menu like the Cali Chicken Bacon Ranch or the Pacific Veggie.

"Domino's has always been focused on value that can feed a family at a reasonable price," said Frank Garrido, Domino's executive vice president of US operations and support, in a press release. "Domino's stores nationwide are ready to bring pizzas and smiles to customers who are looking to make their money go further this week."