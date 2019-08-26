Domino's Has Half-Price Pizzas for the Next Week

You don't have to be going back to school or even attest you're a "student of life" to get in on Domino's back-to-school special.
For an entire week, you can get a half-price pizza from the chain. Starting Monday, August 26 and running through September 1, any menu-price pizza is available 50% off. You just have to order online through the Domino's website or mobile app.
There will be a boatload of food deals available over Labor Day weekend, but this one is coming in a little early. If you're looking for other pizza offers, Bertucci's offers a free large cheese pizza when you buy any large pizza for dine-in or carryout on Tuesdays. So, you don't have to eat Domino's every day this week if you're scrounging for your daily pizza deal.
No code or coupon is necessary for the Domino's offer, and there doesn't appear to be a limit to the number of times you can get yourself a cheap pizza. Of course, like most deals, it's only available at participating locations. Not a bad deal to dig up if you decide you can't grill every day of Labor Day weekend and don't have 12 hours to make that insanely complicated quesadilla pizza.
