Domino's to Charge the Same Price for Fewer Chicken Wings

The supply chain, the supply chain, the supply chain. Before the pandemic, I hadn't thought about the supply chain since my 11th-grade economics class. Now, I have to think about it every time I place an online order or watch the news. It's all come to head with the latest bit of news: CNN reports that Domino's, blaming shortages, the rising cost of food, and the rising cost of labor, will now be charging the same price for fewer chicken wings.

Instead of getting 10 wings for $7.99, you'll now get eight wings for $7.99. Not only will there be a price hike, but the menu item will also become an online exclusive. Online orders are less expensive for restaurants because it takes fewer employees to process and fulfill them.

While this menu switch-up stings, Domino's is not the only company that has raised costs. Fast food is more expensive across the board, and the costs of bottled beverages are also increasing. In Japan, French fries are even being rationed due to global shortages. Even Little Caesar's, known for its $5 Hot-N-Ready pizzas, increased the price by 11% to $5.55.

None of these price increases are particularly dramatic on their own, but they are all part of a larger trend. Overall prices have increased by 7% over the past year, the biggest single-year increase since 1982.