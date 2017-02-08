Domino's Just Launched a Wedding Registry for Couples Who Love Pizza

Interestingly, Domino's said the registry includes gifts for before, during, and even after the pizza-loving couple's wedding. The list of available gifts ranges from $15 to $100 and includes options like the "One More Slice Before 'I Do'" for $45, the "2 a.m. Bachelor Party Feast" for $60, and the "Post-Honeymoon Adjustment to Real Life" for $25. Couples will receive each gift in the form of a digital gift card.

Just like other wedding registries, Domino's registry site allows couples to choose the gifts they want and share their list with loved ones on social media or via a unique URL. The site also lets wedding guests search for a registry by using the names of the future newlyweds and the wedding date. Basically, it's a pretty legit registry -- if you're into fast food pizza. You might want to set up a separate registry for other gifts, too, though.