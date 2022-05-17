Domino's New App Helps You Order Your Pizza by Reading Your Mind

Stranger Things is premiering the first volume of its final season in a mere 10 days, and to celebrate, Domino's is introducing its own strange thing, a mind ordering app that lets you choose your pizza based on facial expressions.

The pie slinger is transporting "test subjects," otherwise known as you hungry people, to the Hawkins National Laboratory so you can use your powers for good, which means for eating.

"Is mind ordering real? At Domino’s—it absolutely is," Senior Vice President of Brand and Product Innovation Kate Trumbull said in a press release. "Domino’s customers and 'Stranger Things' fans can now channel their inner Eleven by using telekinetic powers to order pizza with their mind."