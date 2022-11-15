Domino's Is Offering 50% Off Pizzas Right Now
The promotion will run until November 20.
Between now and November 20, Domino's is offering 50% off pizzas that are ordered online. The deal is available on any menu-priced pizza, which means you can just order any size pizza on any crust with any toppings.
The discount is how Domino's offers thanks this November, which is considered National Gratitude Month promotion. To get the deal, you must select it on the website. The 50% off is only applicable to the pizza, not other menu items. As usual, there will be a minimum order purchase required for delivery.
"November is US National Gratitude Month and Domino's wants to say thank you to its customers by giving them a great deal on the pizza they love," said Frank Garrido, Domino's executive vice president of US operations and support, in a press release. "The holidays are quickly approaching, and we know Domino's customers will appreciate being able to provide a convenient and delicious meal to their family for less."
You could definitely justify ordering pizza once or twice this week with savings like this. Maybe even more often than that if you've got a lot to do this week. Head to Dominos.com to start your order.
