Domino's Is Offering $5.99 Large Pizzas for Just One Week

It takes laughably little to get most people to order a pizza. You never lose, right? Even an okay pizza is a solid meal.
Nonetheless, if you're somehow looking for an excuse to order a pizza, Domino's has put a deal together that bridges National Cheese Lover's Day (January 20) to National Pie Day (January 23) and even a few days afterward. From January 20-26, Domino's has a weeklong offer that will land you a large two-topping pizza for just $5.99.
The deal is available for phone, in-store, mobile app, or web orders. Though, it's not available for delivery. You'll have to get carryout.
This new discount is available in addition to the Domino's Mix & Match menu, where you can order any two items and get each one for just $5.99. The options include a medium two-topping pizza (rendered a bit pointless by the large pizza deal above), Bread Twists, salad, Marbled Cookie Brownie, Specialty Chicken, Oven-Baked Sandwich, Stuffed Cheesy Bread, Eight-Piece Boneless Chicken, or pasta.
The choice is yours, but you'll definitely be able to get full on $5.99 this week.
Acquired Taste: Blood Rice Cakes With Timothy DeLaGhetto and Justina Valentine
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.