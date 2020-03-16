Domino's Has 50% Off All Pizza Orders Now Through March 22

If you're thinking about leaving your house for something non-essential, you should reconsider. Local governments across the United States are strongly urging everyone to practice social distancing in the interest of public health. Thankfully, that doesn't mean you can't have a steaming-hot pizza for dinner. In fact, Domino's is offering a new deal for 50% off your pizza order for the next week.
From now through March 22, the ubiquitous pizza chain is taking half off all menu-priced pizzas when you order online, through its mobile apps, or via one of the many other ways you can order (like via Amazon's Alexa), according to a report by Brand Eating. You don't need a promo code to get the deal. All you have to do is look for the promotion on Domino's website/app/etc. and put together your order from there. Just keep in mind that prices will vary from location to location like they normally do, oh, and also keep in mind that the discount doesn't apply to other menu items -- just pizza.
MORE: These chains are offering free and cheap delivery right now.
Most importantly, don't forget to take care of your pizza delivery driver (even more than you usually do). They're out there delivering your food during these trying times, so the least you can do is tip well, offer them an abundance of kindness, and be understanding should something go awry. This should apply to all delivery and service workers, honestly. Don't be a jerk.
