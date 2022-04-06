Heads-Up, Domino's $7.99 Carryout Deal Is Now Online Only

The cost of some great pizza deals is rising, much to the dismay of our already hurting pockets. Domino's is making some changes to some of its long-running deals.

The $7.99 carryout deal is now only available to order online. Not only has the carryout deal changed to online ordering, but the $5.99 Mix & Match deal is now more expensive when you order it for delivery. Each item will cost $1 more when ordered for delivery, so it's more like the $6.99 Mix & Match deal.

While these are pretty substantial changes, the basics of both deals remain the same. You'll still be able to get a 3-topping pizza of any size or a Dips & Twists combo with the $7.99 carryout deal. And when ordering carryout, the $5.99 Mix & Match deal is still $5.99 per item.

These changes follow an increase in the cost of wings at Domino's. The chain is also incentivizing customers to pick up their orders instead of getting delivery.

And there is some good news along with all these switch-ups. More items are now eligible for the $5.99 Mix & Match deal, including six traditional wings, 32 Parmesan Bread Bites, and even Chocolate Lava Cakes.

To check the deals available at your local Domino's, head to the chain's website.