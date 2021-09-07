Discarded Domino’s Pizza Dough Grows Into Monstrous Blob, Takes Over Dumpster

It's rare when real life offers fantastical cinematic moments. Thankfully, one Domino's employee's decision to throw away some pizza dough in the restaurant's industrial dumpster led to a gooey, mushy, pale blob of dough that looks like it came straight out of a horror movie.

According to the New York Post, an employee at a Domino's located in Covington, Louisiana threw the dough out in preparation for Hurricane Ida, which caused major flooding and destruction in the state. After days of sitting in the garbage, the dough began to expand due to water and heat exposure.

By Saturday, September 4, the dough spilled out over the sides of the dumpster onto the asphalt of the parking lot. There, under the heat of the Louisiana sun, the dough cooked. The garbage dough had turned into a large, squishy blob. "It felt cool," Nicole Amstutz, who posted photos of the blob on Facebook, told Thrillist in a message. "Because I just HAD to poke it."