Domino's Tested a Drone That Flies Pizza to Your Doorstep

The next pizza you order could arrive at your doorstep from the sky. Domino's Pizza has entered a partnership with the drone-maker Flirtey to begin delivering pizza via flying drones. The partners hope to launch the program in New Zealand by the end of September and did a test flight Thursday.

The plan is theoretically wonderful. Drones could deliver pizzas quickly and efficiently. Plus, what better way to start a relationship with humanity's new robot overlords than by having them bring you pizza? While tests have been done in New Zealand, they're still awaiting approval from New Zealand's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), who were present at Thursday's demonstration of the technology. It's exciting, but there are still many obstacles in the way, and there are even more obstacles to the program's arrival in the United States.