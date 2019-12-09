Domino's Is About to Add New GPS Tracking to Every Order

One of the best parts of ordering a Domino's pizza -- aside from receiving said pizza and devouring it -- is hungrily watching the pizza tracker tick from prep, to bake, to out for delivery. I mean, sure, it might not be the most accurate way of knowing when your pizza is actually being made (one sleuth even spent a day staking out his local Domino's to measure the tracker's timing). But all that is going to change come the new year: Domino's is launching GPS-tracked orders at most stores nationwide in 2020.
Yes, the pizza tracker you know and love is about to be upstaged by something fancier (no, the tracker's not going away). When you order from a store with the new GPS tracking capabilities, you'll bee able to watch the location of your order -- and delivery driver -- on an interactive map as it travels to your door, the pizza chain said in a press release on Monday. You'll also get an estimated delivery time and the option to receive text messages as your delivery gets closer.
"We know that customers love Domino's Tracker and the ability to monitor their orders in the store. Now they will also be able to watch their orders on the way to their house with our delivery tracker," Dennis Maloney, Domino's senior vice president and chief digital officer, said in a statement. "Customers are not the only ones who love the technology -- store managers and delivery experts do as well because of the transparency it provides and how it improves the delivery experience for everyone."
Domino's employees will now also be able to survey their deliveries to ensure they're on the most optimal delivery route and make delivery logistics are more manageable. Meanwhile, you can wait by the door drooling when your order pulls up. It's a delicious win-win situation for all.
This Hot Cheetos Cookie Is a Sweet Kick of Heat
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.