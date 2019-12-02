Domino's Has 50% All Pizzas This Week

Just because you can do all your Cyber Monday shopping from the seat of your pants doesn't mean you don't need the energy to get through it. You have to carbo-load just like Michael Scott would. Domino's can help. Its pizza will be your version of The Office boss' Fettucine alfredo before "Michael Scott's Dunder Mifflin Scranton Meredith Palmer Memorial Celebrity Rabies Awareness Pro-Am Fun Run Race for the Cure."
Starting December 2, you can get 50% off any menu-priced pizza ordered online. The Domino's deal will be available through December 8. Put another way, it's a Cyber Monday offer that runs through Cyber Week. But by now, you're probably sick of hearing about sales and holiday gifts. So, ignore the timing. All that's important is that you can treat yourself to a little cheap pizza right now and tomorrow and the day after that and the day after that...
The half-price offer will be served up nationwide on any pizza that's not already on sale, as long as you're placing your order through the Domino's website or mobile app.
Though, there are a ton of food deals on Cyber Monday. So, maybe you want to, say, grab a free chicken sandwich today, then house pizza every day for the rest of the week after all the other Cyber Monday deals have wrapped up. It's certainly better than spending the day moping about how you can't believe it's already December.
