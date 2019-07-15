Domino's Has 50% Off All Pizza Orders Until July 21

You truly can't do much better than pizza -- both in terms of deliciousness and bang for you buck. Whether it's a cheap fast food pizza or a fancy artisan pie, when you order a pizza, you're going to have a good meal. It's a law of nature. Lucky for you, cheap pizza just got even cheaper, thanks to a week-long summer deal from Domino's.
From now through Sunday, July 21, the ubiquitous pizza chain is taking 50% off all menu-price pizza orders placed through its website and mobile apps. You don't need a promo code to get the deal. All you have to do is click where it says 50% off pizzas on dominos.com or in the Domino's mobile app and you'll be all set. To be clear, you can't get half off on pizzas if you order in-person at a Domino's location, but who does that anyway?
"Summer is officially here, which means plenty of sun and fun, and pizza, of course!" Jenny Fouracre, a Domino's spokesperson, said in a statement. "There's no better way to enjoy the nice weather than by grabbing a half-price pizza and savoring it at the beach, by the pool, at a picnic, or wherever your favorite summer spot may be."
The only catch is the discount doesn't apply to other items on the menu, like cheesy bread, pasta, and buffalo wings. If you've got a hankering for, say, some Parmesan Bread Bites, you'll have to shell out the full price. Then again, pizza is the star of the show, folks. It's going to be good and you're going to get it for cheap.
