Domino's Is Offering 50% Off All Pizzas Ordered Online Right Now

June 21 hasn't hit yet, so it's not officially summer, but it sure does feel like it. Domino's wants fans to live their best summer life and leave the oven mitts off for the week with its 50% off pizza deal.

From now through June 12, 2022, the pizza company is offering fans 50% off all menu-priced pies. So if you were ever looking for an excuse to explore the Domino's pizza menu, now is your time. The deal includes everything from the brand's ExtravaganZZa, which combines pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives topped with extra mozzarella, to the classic Honolulu Hawaiian. Not only can fans order the brand's specialty pizzas using the coupon, but the pizza deal also includes any size pie or any crust varieties available.

One crucial thing to note about this discount is that it's only available virtually. Fans can only use the 50% off deal when they order through Domino's website; Domino's ordering apps for iPad, iPhone, Android, and Kindle Fire; and Domino's AnyWare ordering, including through Google Home, Alexa, Slack, and Facebook Messenger. So don't expect to walk into any Domino's and snag 50% off from ordering IRL. Order your pizza from the comfort of your couch and keep some of that coin.