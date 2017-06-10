A Domino's Pizza Robot Will Soon Replace the Delivery Guy

First Domino's brought you the pizza button. And now, Domino's brought you the latest in cutting-edge of pizza technology: the pizza robot. The DRU (Domino's Robotic Unit) is the world's first pizza delivery robot, slated to appear at Domino's Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, and Germany, promising hot droid-delivered pizza in the near future. Though the robot is still in the prototype stage, the current model gets to speeds of 12 mph, making it more of a footpath robot than a highway robot, has a built in sensory system that allows it to bypass obstacles, and navigates with a GPS. It can only travel up to five miles, but that's far enough for it to handle neighborhood deliveries. Best of all, it has hot and cold compartments for pizza and drinks that only open when the customer inputs a special delivery code. Now sure, there's a risk of these cute little guys getting beat up and broken into by heartless pizza thieves, with or without that code. But the robots were produced by Australian tech start-up Marathon, known for its military robots, which leads one to believe that the DRU is pretty tough. Take a look:
News