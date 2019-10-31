Couple Buys $450 Worth of Domino's Pizza, Chicken Strips for Their Wedding Meal

Your wedding day is supposed to be the happiest of your life and yet we're expected to eat lame-ass chicken breasts and side salads. In my book, that doesn't track. And clearly, United Kingdom-based bride and groom Victoria and Tom Browne agree -- so they shelled out $450 on Domino's pizza instead.
After struggling to decide on a menu for their nuptials, the newlyweds decided to nix tradition and chose food that actually warrants the hype. They went all out too, ordering 20 large pizzas, 20 garlic breads, 20 chicken strip boxes, 20 boxes of potato wedges, and all the garlic and herb dip. And while it totaled about $450 (after the conversion from British Pounds), Insider reports, that's nothing in the grand scheme of wedding budgets.
"It was just a joke idea at first as we had sorted everything for the wedding but just couldn't decide on food," Victoria Browne told the outlet. "Everyone has sandwiches and that, so as it got closer to the wedding I thought: Shall I actually ask Domino's if they would they do it?"
The St. Austell Domino's location pulled off the enormous ask despite it being its largest order... ever. “I was so paranoid about whether they were actually going to be able to do it that I went in the day before and said ‘are you are all aware of my order for tomorrow?’” the bride continued. "It all worked out lovely. The food arrived on time and was still hot."
Now this kind of wedding menu justifies it being that "happiest day of your life" cliché. Marrying your soulmate is cool too, but c'mon, PIZZA! And Domino's pizza no less.
