These days, you're probably ordering more pizza than you're willing to admit. After all, there's joy to be found in crispy, grease-filled pepperoni cups. But maybe you're getting a little tired of pepperoni. Well, it looks like Domino's has a solution for that: two all-new specialty pizzas featuring toppings and flavors that are far from boring.

The new pizza options -- Cheeseburger and Chicken Taco -- officially hit the Domino's menu nationwide on Monday. As the pizza chain explains in a press release, the flavors are based on foods that -- unlike pizza -- typically don't deliver well. For example, if you order tacos, there's a chance they'll be soggy by the time they arrive at your door. Same with burgers. You get the idea.

“We’re excited to add even more options to our lineup of delicious specialty pizzas,” Art D’Elia, Domino’s executive vice president-chief marketing officer, said in the release. “Now friends and family who are craving a taco or cheeseburger on pizza night won’t be disappointed. Domino’s new taco and cheeseburger pizzas are sure to satisfy everyone.”