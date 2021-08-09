Domino's Is Giving Out Tons of Free Food at Random for the Next 3 Months

Cooking every night isn't easy, but paying for delivery adds up. There's the cost of the food itself, delivery fees, and then all the surprise fees restaurants and delivery services tack on. Domino's is here to help hungry customers and their wallets with a slew of freebies for the next few months.

The pizza purveyor is dishing up Surprise Frees—not surprise fees—from now through November 21. Freebies include Hand Tossed Pizza, Boneless Chicken, Handmade Pan Pizza, Stuffed Cheesy Bread, Crunchy Thin Crust Pizza, and Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes. Surprise is the keyword here. Domino's is offering the free food to randomly selected customers. That means there's no telling when you'll get hit with a Surprise Free in your order.

"Domino's is giving away more than 5 million Surprise Free items—up to $50 million in free food—because Surprise Frees are way better than surprise fees," Russell Weiner, chief operations officer and president at Domino's, said in a press release. "Unlike many third-party food delivery apps, Domino's provides customers with one straightforward delivery fee, because we know that's what customers want and deserve. There are no hidden city or service fees with Domino's, as we've been working to provide the best delivery experience at the best value to customers for more than 60 years, and that's not stopping any time soon."

Here's the deal: Domino's customers who order delivery online are eligible for a Surprise Free. The pizza chain will let customers know if they're one of the lucky ones on the order confirmation page as well as via email. Domino's will be slapping Surprise Free stickers on boxes of free menu items too.

Getting free stuff is cause for celebration. You'll probably want to do a little happy dance and shout it from the rooftops and Domino's is A-OK with that. In fact, the pizza chain would love everyone to give them free marketing on social media, so it's encouraging customers to post about their free food using the hashtag #FreesNotFees.