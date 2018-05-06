This Man Just Ate His 30,000th Big Mac and Is Definitely Some Kind of Hero

In the latest example that you should never let anyone tell you what you can (or should) do, a Wisconsin man recently ate his 30,000 Big Mac. This may not immediately strike you as heroic, but you have to admire a man who can follow through. You can't even keep brunch plans, and he's been eating the exact same burger for 46 years.
This hero's name is Don Gorske, and he reached his Big Mac milestone on Friday in the very same McDonald's he first tried the sandwich in, back in 1972. Gorske is a 64-year-old retired prison guard who also holds the Guinness World Record for Most Big Macs consumed, though that was recorded back on August 24, 2016 for just 28,788 Big Macs.
According to his estimations, it took Gorske 356 days to eat his first 1,000, and he's only gone about eight days without one in over four decades. His first miss was when he drove in a snowstorm to get his fix, only to find his local McDonald's closed. Another was on the day his mother died. She'd requested that he forgo it in honor of her death.
You might know Gorske from his interview in Supersize Me. In the documentary, he explains that on he ate nine Big Macs on the very first day he tried them. If you assume he's insanely unhealthy, that's understandable, but he also finished the San Diego marathon in 2006 with his 21,387th Big Mac in his hands.
“People make fun of me, but it never bothered me,” he told Wisconsin's Fond du Lac Reporter. “At my last medical check-up I had low cholesterol and my blood pressure was perfect.”
