A Googly-Eyed Donald Trump Bus is Cruising the Streets of Denmark

In case you’re wondering, there is a message attached to the bug-eyed PSA, which implores American expats to do their civic duty in very blunt terms. The piece was commissioned by The People’s Socialist Party of Denmark, and displays a quote from the party’s chairperson Pia Olsen Dyhr, which reads in English: “We would like to say to the American citizens: Remember to vote, it has consequences.”

The video was first published to the Facebook page of Danish news site DR Nyheder, where it’s been summarily laughed at by at least the 150,000 people who’ve watched it. The Danes are following the lead of other foreign companies intent on lambasting Trump’s tendency to serve up lol-worthy sound bites: Just on Tuesday, Aeromexico used the GOP nominee’s statement on the perils of “Bad Hombres” to market an enticing vacation package.