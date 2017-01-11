News

Confirmed: Donald Trump Has Awful Taste in Food

By Published On 10/06/2016 By Published On 10/06/2016
Donald trump french fries story
JUSTIN SULLIVAN/GETTY IMAGES

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

The man claims to be one of the richest, classiest people alive. But probable billionaire Donald Trump doesn't appear to have the refined palate often associated with upper-crust wealth. His taste in food hues a little closer to a germaphobe six-year-old who just dusted off six packs of Pop Rocks. He appears to eat a ridiculous amount of fast food, likes taco bowls, eats his steaks burnt to a crisp, and consumes both pizza and KFC with silverware, which is full-on un-presidential.

But a hilarious, unconfirmed story about Trump eating at one of his own restaurants has surfaced online and it may be the cherubic angel atop the Christmas tree of Trump food stories. 

The story was shared by writer Jen Deaderick, who told Deadspin the alleged incident, relayed to her by a former roommate, occurred sometime around 2003.

It's ridiculous, but given the other stories surrounding the presidential candidate's food habits, it's not outlandish. Maybe it will be addressed in the next presidential debate.

h/t Deadspin

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Watch a Knife Heated to 1,000 Degrees Tear Through Some Groceries, and Feel Satisfied

related

READ MORE
Watch This Dude Make an Insane 600-Foot Basketball Shot from the Top of a Dam

related

READ MORE
iPhone vs. Molten Metal: Guess Who Wins?

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like