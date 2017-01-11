Listen to Zapp Brannigan Read the Worst Donald Trump Quotes



During Monday night’s presidential debate, Donald Trump aired no shortage of outrageously dumb soundbites. During the many episodes of the late-television show Futurama, the character Zapp Brannigan proved himself an arrogant windbag -- someone who bloviates ad nauseam without knowledge or self-control -- basically a cartoon replica of Donald Trump.

Highlighting the parallels between the starship captain and the 2016 presidential hopeful, voice actor Billy West reprised his former role as Brannigan, posting verbatim sound clips of Trump’s meandering speeches from Monday night. As Inverse points out, the clips are funny, and make it easy to lose sight of the galling lapses in Trump’s knowledge of everything related to the presidency.