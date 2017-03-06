There's a Big Mistake on Donald Trump's St. Patrick's Day Hat

Ever the businessman, the store at President Donald Trump's site has an eye on how to turn a quick profit. With the approach of St. Patrick's Day, it's not at all surprising they've made a St. Patrick's Day-themed "Make America Great Again" hat that comes at the middle class-friendly price of just $50.

However, there's a problem with the cleverly titled "Official Make America Great Again Green Hat." It's explicitly about St. Patrick's Day, according to the store's description, but it has a four leaf clover on the back instead of a shamrock.