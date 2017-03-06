News

There's a Big Mistake on Donald Trump's St. Patrick's Day Hat

By Published On 03/06/2017 By Published On 03/06/2017
Donald Trump Irish Hat
Screengrab Twitter

Trending

related

Here's One Big Reason You Shouldn't Buy a New iPhone

related

New Zealand Is Giving Away a Free Vacation If You Agree to an Interview

related

The Next iPhone Will Reportedly Use a New Charging Cable, Lose the Home Button

related

This Beer Company Will Pay You $12,000 To Travel and Drink Beer All Summer

Ever the businessman, the store at President Donald Trump's site has an eye on how to turn a quick profit. With the approach of St. Patrick's Day, it's not at all surprising they've made a St. Patrick's Day-themed "Make America Great Again" hat that comes at the middle class-friendly price of just $50.

However, there's a problem with the cleverly titled "Official Make America Great Again Green Hat." It's explicitly about St. Patrick's Day, according to the store's description, but it has a four leaf clover on the back instead of a shamrock. 

A four leaf clover may help you "capture the luck of the Irish," as the store says in its promotional text. However, it's the shamrock that is associated with Ireland and St. Patrick. The fifth-century bishop and missionary after whom St. Patrick's Day is named is said to have used the shamrock as a metaphor for the Holy Trinity in sermons. (Also, come on, it's a shamrock shake not a four leaf clover shake.)

Naturally, people noticed the error. 

On the other hand, there was a four leaf clover in Leprechaun and that's basically as integral to the history of Ireland as St. Patrick, so... 

Movieclips

h/t Indy100

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. His sermons have frequently included references to Leprechaun, so, you know, full circle. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Red Lobster Is Finally Serving Lobster Rolls

related

READ MORE
Starbucks Is Serving Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew Coffee

related

READ MORE
The Most-Searched Sex Position in Every State Reveals a Lot

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like