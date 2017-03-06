There's a Big Mistake on Donald Trump's St. Patrick's Day Hat

Ever the businessman, the store at President Donald Trump's site has an eye on how to turn a quick profit. With the approach of St. Patrick's Day, it's not at all surprising they've made a St. Patrick's Day-themed "Make America Great Again" hat that comes at the middle class-friendly price of just $50.
However, there's a problem with the cleverly titled "Official Make America Great Again Green Hat." It's explicitly about St. Patrick's Day, according to the store's description, but it has a four leaf clover on the back instead of a shamrock.
A four leaf clover may help you "capture the luck of the Irish," as the store says in its promotional text. However, it's the shamrock that is associated with Ireland and St. Patrick. The fifth-century bishop and missionary after whom St. Patrick's Day is named is said to have used the shamrock as a metaphor for the Holy Trinity in sermons. (Also, come on, it's a shamrock shake not a four leaf clover shake.)
Naturally, people noticed the error.
On the other hand, there was a four leaf clover in Leprechaun and that's basically as integral to the history of Ireland as St. Patrick, so...
