Trump's Go-To McDonald's Order Is a 2,500-Calorie Gut Bomb

Donald Trump adores McDonald's about as much as he does golfing and tweeting, which is to say, a lot. Not only was he known to regularly chow down on Mickey D's on the campaign trail, but it's been reported that he once tried to get the White House chefs to replicate certain menu items like Quarter Pounders and Apple Pies. He has also reportedly dispatched bodyguards to grab him snacks from one of the fast food mega chain's DC locations.
Now, a passage in a new book by one of 45's former advisors reveals what he usually orders at the Golden Arches, and as you might expect, it's in keeping with his other well-documented strange culinary preferences.
In a new book co-authored by Corey Lewandowski, one of Trump's scandal-plagued former campaign managers, he claims that the president opted for a rather unconventional go-to McDonald's order during the campaign. Instead of a certain combo meal or perhaps some variation of a sandwich with fries, he instead insisted on getting two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a chocolate milkshake.
That is... a lot of food. In fact, it's a meal that packs a whopping 2,430 calories -- over 200 calories more than the USDA recommends "moderately active" men of his age should be consuming in an entire day.
Then again, all that golfing and tweeting must work up quite an appetite.
h/t The Cut
