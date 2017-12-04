Food & Drink

Trump's Go-To McDonald's Order Is a 2,500-Calorie Gut Bomb

By Published On 12/04/2017 By Published On 12/04/2017
Getty Images/Getty Images News/Pool

Trending

related

Side Games to Make Your Next Football Sunday Better

related

Bud Light Served Craft Brewery a Creative Cease-and-Desist via Medieval Scroll

related

2017: The Year Women Took Over Entertainment

related

'SNL' Made an Insanely Creepy Sketch About American Girl Dolls

Donald Trump adores McDonald's about as much as he does golfing and tweeting, which is to say, a lot. Not only was he known to regularly chow down on Mickey D's on the campaign trail, but it's been reported that he once tried to get the White House chefs to replicate certain menu items like Quarter Pounders and Apple Pies. He has also reportedly dispatched bodyguards to grab him snacks from one of the fast food mega chain's DC locations.

Now, a passage in a new book by one of 45's former advisors reveals what he usually orders at the Golden Arches, and as you might expect, it's in keeping with his other well-documented strange culinary preferences.

In a new book co-authored by Corey Lewandowski, one of Trump's scandal-plagued former campaign managers, he claims that the president opted for a rather unconventional go-to McDonald's order during the campaign. Instead of a certain combo meal or perhaps some variation of a sandwich with fries, he instead insisted on getting two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a chocolate milkshake.

That is... a lot of food. In fact, it's a meal that packs a whopping 2,430 calories -- over 200 calories more than the USDA recommends "moderately active" men of his age should be consuming in an entire day.

Then again, all that golfing and tweeting must work up quite an appetite.

h/t The Cut
 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist. Follow him @jwmcgauley.

Stuff You'll Like