How to Watch Today's Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump

Donald Trump will be sworn in as 45th President of the United States today in Washington, D.C.

Following musical performances by 16-year-old Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the Rockettes, the official presidential swearing-in ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. EST. After opening remarks and prayers and readings from religious leaders, Mike Pence will be sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Trump's swearing-in by Chief Justice John Roberts will follow.

Starting at 3 p.m., the Inaugural Parade will begin on Pennsylvania Avenue welcoming the new President of the United States. The military has promised a 20-jet flyover. For those in D.C., several bars and restaurants are offering specials for inauguration week. (Trump is on the record as avoiding alcohol, but plenty of presidents liked to drink -- a lot.)