News

How to Watch Today's Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump

By Published On 01/20/2017 By Published On 01/20/2017
donald trump
WIKIMEDIA/GAGE SKIDMORE

Trending

related

McDonald's Is Finally Unleashing Its New Big Mac Sizes Nationwide

related

Why You Absolutely Need to Take a Trip Down to Tijuana, Mexico

related

This LA 'Hood Should Be Your Weekend Destination

related

11 Foods and Drinks You Absolutely Have to Try When Visiting San Diego

Donald Trump will be sworn in as 45th President of the United States today in Washington, D.C. 

Following musical performances by 16-year-old Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the Rockettes, the official presidential swearing-in ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. EST. After opening remarks and prayers and readings from religious leaders, Mike Pence will be sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Trump's swearing-in by Chief Justice John Roberts will follow.

Starting at 3 p.m., the Inaugural Parade will begin on Pennsylvania Avenue welcoming the new President of the United States. The military has promised a 20-jet flyover. For those in D.C., several bars and restaurants are offering specials for inauguration week. (Trump is on the record as avoiding alcohol, but plenty of presidents liked to drink -- a lot.)

There are a variety of ways to watch today's ceremony and proceedings online. Here is the NBC News live stream of the event.

NBC News

Eric Vilas-Boas is a writer and editor at Thrillist.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Google Maps Now Shows When Bars, Restaurants, and Stores Are Crowded

related

READ MORE
The Election Fallout Bizarrely Resulted in Cheap Flights to Canada and Mexico

related

READ MORE
American Kids Try Chinese Food and Don't Hide Their Feelings

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like